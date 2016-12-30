Toggle navigation
96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country
96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country
Paul & Meg
Blogs
Paul & Meg
Meg's Corner
Guy Stuff With Paul & Geof
Casey Carter
BigKat Kris Stevens
Ric Rush
CMT Cody Alan
Music News
Full Schedule
Media
Playlist
RV Soundstage
Kat Photos
iHeartRadio App
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Calendar
Contact Us
News
Prize Pick Up
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Website Recruitment Alert
EEO Public File
Book A DJ For Your Party
Careers
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Eric Church in May!
Win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets
NASCAR Racing Experience
ICE Park Skating Rink at Concord Mills
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost in 2016
Reservations Are Now Open for Charlotte Restaurant Week Jan 20-29
previous
next
On-Air Now
12am - 6am
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
Eric Church Takes A Stand Against Ticket Scalpers
'The Joey + Rory Show' Is Returning To RFD-TV
The 15 Best-Selling Albums Of 2016: Adele, Chris Stapleton & More
She calls it a "Holiday" recipe, but it's GREAT for New Year's Eve...or, ANY...
AWESOME party trick. Try this on New Year's Eve!
Watch a Woman Try to Parallel Park for 15 Minutes
Man Gives Waiter Having a Bad Day a $300 Tip
Bride Writes Colorful Wedding Dis-Invitation to Parents
The Most Awkward News Bloopers of 2016
Gwen Stefani Not 'Having A Baby' With Blake Shelton, Despite Report
x
See Full Playlist
96.9 The Kat
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played