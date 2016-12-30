96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country
96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country

On-Air Now

PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017

PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016

Eric Church Takes A Stand Against Ticket Scalpers

'The Joey + Rory Show' Is Returning To RFD-TV

The 15 Best-Selling Albums Of 2016: Adele, Chris Stapleton & More

She calls it a "Holiday" recipe, but it's GREAT for New Year's Eve...or, ANY...

AWESOME party trick. Try this on New Year's Eve!

Watch a Woman Try to Parallel Park for 15 Minutes

Man Gives Waiter Having a Bad Day a $300 Tip

Bride Writes Colorful Wedding Dis-Invitation to Parents

The Most Awkward News Bloopers of 2016

Gwen Stefani Not 'Having A Baby' With Blake Shelton, Despite Report

x
*
Outbrain Pixel