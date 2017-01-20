Toggle navigation
96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country
96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country
Paul & Meg
Meg's Corner
Guy Stuff With Paul & Geof
Blogs
Paul & Meg
Meg's Corner
Guy Stuff With Paul & Geof
Casey Carter
BigKat Kris Stevens
Ric Rush
CMT Cody Alan
Music News
Full Schedule
Media
Playlist
RV Soundstage
Kat Photos
iHeartRadio App
Connect
Kat Concert Calendar
Join the Kat Email Club
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Calendar
News
Prize Pick Up
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Website Recruitment Alert
EEO Public File
Book A DJ For Your Party
Careers
Contests
Win Cash Money with Hi-Lo Jackpot 2017
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Eric Church in May!
Win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets
Ringling Brother's Favorite Circus Animal Contest
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival Are On Sale NOW!
2017 Country Megaticket Announced: Get Full Lineup Info
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
Justin Moore Expecting Fourth Child With Wife
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Hi-Lo Jackpot Returns for 2017: Guess the Jackpot, Win the Cash!
Reservations Are Now Open for Charlotte Restaurant Week Jan 20-29
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
Popcorn Popping at 30,000 Frames Per Second
Toby Keith Put On A Show At The Inauguration!
Watch: Lee Greenwood Perform At Inauguration
Exclusive: How Reba Bounces Back from Life's Challenges
Carrie Underwood Wants a Role on The Walking Dead
Blake Shelton Is Down to Collaborate with Gwen Stefani
Justin Moore and Wife Kate Are Expecting Fourth Child
Twitter is going crazy over Michelle Obama's facial expression
They Are 78 Years Apart, And Their Story Warmed My Heart!
Alligator Jumps INTO The Airboat! YIKES!
Boy Wants To Hear "Somewhere On A Beach" Sings "Got A Body & She's Naughty"
x
See Full Playlist
96.9 The Kat
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 96.9 The Kat to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.