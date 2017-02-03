Toggle navigation
96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country
96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country
Paul & Meg
Paul & Meg Blog
Meg's Corner
Guy Stuff With Paul & Geof
Blogs
Paul & Meg
Meg's Corner
Guy Stuff With Paul & Geof
Casey Carter
BigKat Kris Stevens
Ric Rush
CMT Cody Alan
Music News
Full Schedule
Media
Playlist
RV Soundstage
Kat Photos
iHeartRadio App
Connect
Kat Concert Calendar
Join the Kat Email Club
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Calendar
News
Prize Pick Up
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Website Recruitment Alert
EEO Public File
Book A DJ For Your Party
Careers
Contests
Win Cash Money with Hi-Lo Jackpot 2017
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Eric Church in May!
Win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets
Mid Atlantic Boat Show
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen To Zac Brown Band's Newest Song 'My Old Man' On-Demand NOW!
Reba McEntire Goes 'Back to God' With New Song
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
Little Big Town Added to the GRAMMYs Performers List
Listen To Sam Hunt's New Song 'Body Like A Back Road' On-Demand Now!
Show Off You and Your Southern Sweetie to Win $100 to Ballantyne Hotel for Valentine's Day
Sam Hunt Announces '15 in a 30 Tour' - Tix on Sale Now!
Just In Time for Valentine's Day, Get Diamonds Direct Gift Cards Up to 35% Off
Hi-Lo Jackpot Returns for 2017: Guess the Jackpot, Win the Cash!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
All 47 Oscar Nominated Movies in 2.5 Minutes
Patriotic Chicken Playing a Keyboard
Just In Time For The Superbowl- Mean Tweets: NFL Edition
Watch Luke Bryan's Entire Superbowl Press Conference
Puppies Predict Superbowl Winner!
CNN's Hilarious Twitter FAIL!
Blake Shelton Remembers Late Brother in 'The Voice' Promo
The Band Perry Announces Pop Record: Hear Their First Single
How Luke Bryan's Preparing To Sing at the Big Game
McDonald's Will Have a Chocolate Shamrock Shake This Year
NC Woman Giving Away 12-Acre Farm With Essay Contest
The Band Perry Goes Pop
x
See Full Playlist
96.9 The Kat
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 96.9 The Kat to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.