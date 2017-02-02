96.9 The Kat - Charlotte's #1 for New Country
Luke Bryan Gives Chilling National Anthem Performance To Kick Off Super Bowl LI

15 Facts You Didn't Know About Houston

Military Dad Surprises Daughter While She Reads Letter to Him in Class (VIDEO)

INTERVIEW: Brett Young On Dating & The Perfect Date

All 47 Oscar Nominated Movies in 2.5 Minutes

Patriotic Chicken Playing a Keyboard

Just In Time For The Superbowl- Mean Tweets: NFL Edition

Watch Luke Bryan's Entire Superbowl Press Conference

Puppies Predict Superbowl Winner!

CNN's Hilarious Twitter FAIL!

Blake Shelton Remembers Late Brother in 'The Voice' Promo

The Band Perry Announces Pop Record: Hear Their First Single

